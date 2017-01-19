Drwytho, Herb Infused Olive Oils, Vinegars & Salad Dressings

Drwytho evolved from a love of growing herbs and a passion for cooking.

Herbs have always been an integral part of the Drwytho business. From culinary staples like Rosemary, Thyme, Basil, Sage and

Tarragon, the range extends to more unusual herbs like chocolate mint, apple mint, lemon balm and

hyssop. The herbs are grown on our premises in Aberdare, South Wales. Some are infused into

Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a wonderful mild oil and have become established as a cooking aid

and general condiment. With a choice of: Rosemary, Thyme, Tarragon, Basil, Garlic, Lemon, Chilli,

Orange & Chilli, the oils are a versatile addition to all kitchens. The oils are versatile enough to also

be used in dressings, marinades or simply for drizzling.

Also on the range are Herb infused vinegars. Vinegar is very good at pulling the minerals from the

herbs and give a nutritionally rich condiment.

Vinegar is an incredible medicine in its own right, with long lists of healing powers. From ancient

times, vinegar is mentioned as a tonic. Hippocrates prescribed the drinking of vinegar for his

patients and Columbus had barrels of vinegar on his ships for the prevention of scurvy. It is

antibacterial and anti-fungal and gives the immune system a boost.

Herbal vinegars are therefore a great nutritional supplement. One tablespoon of herb vinegar has the

same amount of calcium as a full glass of milk. A daily dose of herb vinegar can replace the need

for factory vitamins and mineral pills entirely. Herb vinegar is proving most beneficial for arthritis

because it breaks down calcium deposits in the joints, while supplying minerals to the bones.

Along with Honey & Mustard, Sundried Tomato, Italian Style and Tarragon Salad Dressings,

Raspberry Vinegar, Raspberry Balsamic and Herb infused Balsamic, the range is complete.

For more information about Drwytho please visit: www.drwytho.co.uk