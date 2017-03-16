Druid’s Quest by Mark Jackson

As a boy, Mark Jackson didn’t have much time for reading, he was too busy having adventures – being out on his bike or playing football. Yet, aged 11, he fell ill and missed a year of school. Unable to be active, Mark picked up his first book, chosen for him by the local librarian. His love of reading led him to become a writer. His first book was written for that cohort of reluctant readers – boys just like him. Those who loved action and adventure. His first adventure book, THE REVENGE OF COLONEL BLOOD, a Young Adult title, was set in the 1920s when the Crown Jewels are stolen. Another adventure story followed; RED WHITE & BLUE, a tale of rugby, rivalry and romance. Now, the former Journalist has released his first Children’s Book.

It tells the story of a small red, Welsh dragon, who when his treasure is stolen, sets out to find the greatest treasure in the world. The book is a new departure for Mark Jackson, whose previous two books were adventure tales aimed at reluctant readers.“With my first two books I was writing for the boy I was; a boy who didn’t like reading, but loved action and adventure.“DRUID’S QUEST is a bit different. It is still an adventure, but is a more magical tale.“When Druid finds he no longer has a treasure, he must find the courage to embark on a long journey, a quest.” The book features wonderful illustrations by Aberdeen-based illustrator Zee Allison, a graduate of Grays’ School of Art. The inspiration for DRUID’S QUEST came when Mark stumbled across a small red dragon in an old-fashioned toyshop in London many years ago. Druid couldn’t be returned to Wales so he now lives in Scotland with Mark. Druid’s Quest was published on March 28th, 2017, by Troubador Publishing, and can be found on Amazon or Waterstones Online.

Facebook: smallreddragon

Twitter: @colonel_blood

Website: druids quest

Tel: 07792033261

Email: jack208@waitrose.com