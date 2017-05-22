Dorothy Morris shares Ten Reasons To Support Greenspace Gallery

Dorothy Morris shares 10 reasons to support Greenspace Gallery

My staff who all need Greenspace Gallery to be successful (for the sake of their jobs) tell me I an far too modest about what we have achieved at Greenspace so here goes …

Greenspace is a new concept in Business, a contemplative space which aims to promote ethics above profits and dearly hopes this approach to commerce will be appreciated by like-minded people who also seek a new way of going about their business. Most people don’t know that Greenspace also has a small charity shop and every penny spent in the shop goes directly to a charity called Invisible hands run by a 28 year old young lady who manages to house, feed, and educate the young people in her care directly because of the money we send her monthly. Without Greenspace these children would probably still be malnourished living on the streets, abused or even worse, It was Greenspace that gave them the money to register as a charity and they have been going from strength to strength, but we need people to know this and it isn’t possible without local support. Greenspace has also run exhibitions in aid of and highlighting the work of Greenpeace, and other environmental organisations such as The End Ecocide Campaign which is determined to make it illegal for big businesses to mindlessly pollute, litter or damage the planet in any way. (Plastic are killing our oceans and now there are Islands thousands of miles away where man’s waste is polluting and killing off the sea life, this is but one example there are sadly thousands more!) Greenspace have involved local schools in environmental projects and through their art they have become aware of just how endangered our wildlife has become.

Greenspace has had a speaker in from Age concern alongside and an exhibition entitled ‘Painting Mother’ showed the work of a variety of artists whose work involved praising feminism , motherhood and women generally. Another exciting exhibition was called ‘My favourite Things’ and I invited artists whose work I liked to exhibit alongside me. One of the artists was an incredibly talented artist/ musician called Cheryl Beer and her installation was an incredibly moving work entitled ‘Postcards from louis’ depicting memorabilia regarding memories and Alzheimer’s. Cheryl has gone on to win many awards for her community work with the elderly and I am proud to think Greenspace had a small part to play in her journey. Greenspace is very grateful for West Wales Action for Mental Health believing in us and funding a Carers Club which gives cares a few hours respite from their busy and demanding role. Currently they are working on art, textiles and ceramic projects and recently held their halfway exhibition at Greenspaces Visiting Artists Gallery on the first floor. Greenspace also runs a Cygnus Community Cafe once a month which gives people an opportunity to talk about deep issues regarding life, death and everything in-between. For some this is the only opportunity they say they have had to really talk to anyone on a meaningful level. ( a sad reflection on our age I think) Greenspace Has promoted the work of newly qualified graduates and holds an exhibition of their work each year giving them an important opportunity to show their work to the general public for the first time. Most people don’t know that Greenspace tearoom only uses fresh local, fair trade and ethically sourced products. There are so many products out there that we buy and have no idea just how dreadful the conditions are for the animals, habitats or workers. Greenspace actively seeks out responsible ethical and fair trade products and much of the meals are homemade. All Greenspace staff have level two or level three food hygiene certificates and we aim always to maintain the highest standards and modest prices! I just want to add my staff are very loyal and have put up with very ‘thin weeks’ sometimes a grumpy boss with a grasshopper mind, but one who has a vision and I truly believe in what Greenspace is trying to achieve and yes there are lots of lovely cafes in Carmarthen and on King Street ( very near me) but if after reading this you can see the need for places like Greenspace to survive flourish and catch on then please support the work we do.

If you have time and after reading this you feel moved to share this please do, Greenspace needs all the support it can get. Better still call in…

Much Love,

Dorothy

For more information about Greenspace Gallery please visit: www.dorothymorris.co.uk/greenspace-gallery