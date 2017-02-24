Cynth Weyman invited to exhibit in Theatr Ffwrness, Llanelli’s contemporary state of the art venue

Cynth Weyman has been invited to exhibit a major solo collection of artworks by Theatr Ffwrness Llanelli in their contemporary state of the art venue.

Cynth Weyman hopes you will be able to visit the exhibition between February 28th to 8th April 2017. It’s open Mondays to Saturdays 11am-5pm plus performance times.

Even if you have seen some of her artworks before, you’ll see some of them in a new light. There are quite a few new ones too. You may even have to look upwards – it is a theatre after all! They’ll certainly be around every corner on the first floor, so it’ll be like a treasure hunt of a true colour experience.

A note from Cynth Weyman: ”Huge thanks to Carwyn Matera Rogers, Carmarthenshire Theatre Director, who visited my inspired 2 collect gallery in Carmarthen and invited me to exhibit. This has been a great journey for me as it follows on really well from Paul Davies AM who invited me to exhibit at the National Assembly of Wales Pierhead Gallery Cardiff in 2015 – hence the title of the show ‘Creative Journeys’ – ‘Teithiau Creadigol’.”

During the exhibition, Cynth Weyman will be in Carmarthen running her inspired 2 collect gallery as usual and creating a new collection based on the iconic views in Llanelli. Her gallery will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays 10am–4pm.

About Cynth Weyman’s artistic techniques:

“My paintings focus on capturing unusual shapes in nature, seascapes, rocks and figures.

The world around me is my inspiration. I study our environment, our behaviour within it and discover unusual images that we could miss in our busy lives.

Observation is key to depicting and celebrating images of a place or figure in paint and textile relief. My starting point is my passion for colour and design”

See www.inspired2collect.co.uk for Seasonal opening hours and any notifications of when Cynth Weyman will be at the theatre for pre-theatre Meet the Artist sessions, or for other further information.