Cynth Weyman ’s ‘Creative Journeys’ major solo exhibition will be hoted by State of the art Theatr Ffwrness, Llanelli from February 28th to 8th April 2017 (closed Sundays). Paintings, prints and Intaglio Strati textile relief art quilts displayed with a theatrical difference!

Starting in the foyer –to see Cynth Weyman ’s exhibition, you’ll need to look upwards and then follow the trail to the first floor bar area and beyond. Zoned areas will show collections of themed artworks: Carmarthenshire – Castles, Abbeys & Towy Valley; Pembrokeshire National Coastal Path; ‘Rock Woman’; ‘Hidden Strengths’ and ‘Diary of an Artist’. Artworks in paint, textiles and print will appear in the bar, corridors and mini galleries – some suspended in the air! Queuing for Stwdio Stepney? No problem – there’ll be pictures along the corridor too.

TV and digital screens plus a List of Artworks to take away will help you on your way. You’ll even see some images on the large screen outside – that’s a first for me! Many artworks are for sale at the box office or you can buy off line via the Theatr Ffwrness. It’s all techno this time. The exhibition is in a theatre after all.

Many people have been involved in supporting this show – makes me feel very special indeed. Thanks to: Carwyn Matera Rogers (Director) for inviting me to exhibit and giving me the opportunity to offer Theatr Ffwrness an exhibition with a difference before he retires in May 2017. Also to Michele Laugharne Perrott (exhibition curator), publicity, finance and technical props department. It’s been a real treat. A new era for all of us.

Themed Artworks can be found in: Towy Valley & Castles in the bar, Rock Woman on the stairs, Diary of an Artist in mid-air, selection of prints on route to Stwdio Stepney and Hidden Strengths in Oriel Cornel – these large powerful contemplation panels need some time to think and reflect. Best allow yourself plenty of time to see the exhibition before the show and have another quick peep during the interval.

Cynth Weyman’s exhibition ‘Creative Journeys’ runs between February 28th – 8th April (theatre is closed Sundays). Her own gallery Inspired 2 collect in Carmarthen will also be open (see Cynth’s website Home Page ‘Seasonal Hours’).

Described by the curator Michele Laugharne Perrott

Welsh Artist Cynth Weyman transforms her paintings into multi layered textile landscapes and figures which are striking, emotive and beautiful

As a fellow artist, it has been a pleasure to curate this exhibition which is filled with unique and beautiful artworks. Cynth Weyman transforms her paintings into layer upon layer of gorgeous fabric, creating stunning landscapes with such depth and colour that it draws the viewer into a memorable and magical place.

For more information please visit: inspired2collect.co.uk