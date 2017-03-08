Culinary Association of Wales – Welsh chefs cook for the Prime Minister on St David’s Day

A team of Welsh chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales brought an authentic flavour of Wales to a St David’s Day reception hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street yesterday (7th March).

Six chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) were invited to prepare savoury and sweet canapes for 210 VIP guests at the reception at 10, Downing Street organised by Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns, MP for the Vale of Glamorgan.

The team was led by Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport and included CAW president Arwyn Watkins, managing director of Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool, Richard Davies and Simon Crockford from the Celtic Manor Resort, Hefin Roberts from Castell Howell Foods and CAW board member Toby Beevers from Purchasing Systems Limited. They were accompanied by Glenn Lewis, food and beverage director.

It was quite a week for Crockford. Six days after winning the National Chef of Wales title, he prepared food for the Prime Minister and guests from the worlds of business, media, tourism, sport and the charity sector.

The chefs’ savoury canapes were cured sewin with LIaeth y LIan yoghurt dressing, pulled “Celtic Pride” beef with Danzy Jones glaze, balsamic Welsh rarebit served on walnut and raisin bread and West Coast Crab Tian with cucumber and shards of seaweed. The desserts were raspberry Penderyn macaroon and Welsh cake with strawberry gel and Welsh clotted cream.

Bates said: “We were all proud to represent Wales and it was an amazing experience to showcase our nation’s food. The feedback was great as the guests loved the canapes. It was an honour to walk through the gates of Number 10 and to shake the hand of the Prime Minister.”

A selection of Welsh food and drink producers, including Welsh whisky, beer and wine as well as cheese from Snowdonia and Welsh cakes, also attended the reception where Welsh choir, Côr Heol y March, performed.

The Prime Minister said: “This reception is about celebrating everything that Wales has to offer to the world and there is indeed much to celebrate. This proud country – and a special part of our United Kingdom – is home to some of the greatest talent and industry in the world. And we can see that right here today.

“Whether it is leading figures from the worlds of business, sport and politics, or one of the finest arrays of award-winning cheese, cakes, ham, wine, beer, whiskys, spirits and flowers that I have ever seen. It is no wonder there are quite so many Number 10 staff who have suddenly discovered their Welsh heritage.

“Thank you to those who have brought their wares here to sample, thank you for everything that you contribute to Wales and everything you contribute to the United Kingdom.”

Mr Cairns said: “Today, we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our national day amongst the people making their indelible mark in their communities, their country and across the world.

“From our brave service men and women to our great figures from the arts, business, culture and sport, these are the people helping to make Wales’ future as glorious as its rich and illustrious history.”