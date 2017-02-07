Crwst Owners: Osian Jones & Catrin Jones

Website: www.crwst.cymru

Email: contact@crwst.cymru

Facebook: Crwst

Tel: 01239 842 338

Crwst is a micro-bakery nestled in the beautiful Preseli Hills in a small home-kitchen. By ‘micro’ bakery, we mean a small production with a one man baker! Run by a Welsh couple born and bred in the area, Osian & Catrin, Crwst proudly produces handmade organic breads and seasonal patisserie style bakes. As everything is baked from their home-kitchen, Crwst isn’t your conventional ‘walk in’ shop. But you can frequently find them at regular food markets and a variety of food fayres throughout the year to sample their passionately handmade produce. You can also find Crwst at Cardigan Guildhall Market every Thursday and Saturday from 10am.

Osian and Catrin started their Crwst journey in early September 2016. The couple had always wanted to start their own business in the food industry with Osian being a passionate chef and the both of them big ‘foodies’. After living a few years in Cardiff with Osian gaining valuable experience in his role as a Head Chef both at a 5* boutique hotel and an award winning coffee shop, they decided to take the plunge and start their own business. West Wales was always going to be the starting point for their business as they wanted to give something back to the community in which they grew up. And so the decision was made to move back West and start their new micro-bakery, Crwst!

At Crwst’s stall, you’ll find traditionally handmade breads, without the use of mixers or machinery, kneaded and shaped all by Osian himself. They are proud to showcase the fact that no preservatives, additives or improvers are used in their bread or bakes. Bread of all kinds are made in Crwst’s kitchen, including both yeasted organic breads and their sourdough which is made using their very own 4 year old starter. The patisserie style bakes are also made to the highest quality and you can usually find Eclairs, Macarons, Lemon Tart and many more sweet treats at their stall. The best thing about Crwst’s bakes is that they cut no corners and make everything from scratch!

Along with attending markets and food fayers, Crwst can also cater sweet treats and bread for small events, weddings and parties. Take a look at their website for more information and price lists.

www.crwst.cymru. Don’t forget to follow their social media pages, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram to keep updated with their whereabouts and where you can find them next at a food fayre near you!

February 2017 Update

Meet The Chef!

Osian Jones, born and bred in Blaenffos, the location of his and partner Catrin’s new micro-bakery, Crwst! Osian’s love for baking started at an early age whilst baking with his Mamgu, Mary, at her home in Blaenffos where the micro-bakery is now ironically located.

Traditional bakes such as welsh cakes, pancakes and all sorts of sponges would come from the kitchen. Today, alongside traditional bakes, Crwst ’s bread and patisserie style bakes are also being baked from the very same kitchen!

Osian gained most of his cheffing knowledge during his 3 years as a chef at Hammer House in Llechryd, a luxury country house with 2 AA rosettes. After then making the move to Cardiff, Osian became Head Chef at a 5* boutique hotel – Cathedral 73. The hotel opened on 2014 on Cathedral Road and has seen celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Dougray Scott dining and staying. Osian took up quite a challenging role being the only working chef during the opening of the brand new restaurant & tea rooms, which was quite the responsibility! Despite the challenge, Osian was proudly named in Wales Online’s ‘Top Places for Afternoon Tea in Cardiff’ article, quoting – ‘If you’re looking for something a bit special, Cathedral 73 is the place to go.’

Before making the move back West, Osian became Head Chef at The Orchard in Radyr, winner of the South Wales Echo Best Coffee Shop award. Osian put his passion for bread making on the fore-front by baking homemade loaves for all occasions – including the sandwiches on his Afternoon Tea. Osian really got into his bread making and was perfecting his sourdough skills at home, even after a full day of baking at work! After months of perfecting his technique, Osian and Catrin decided to take the plunge and move back to Pembrokeshire to start their very own micro-bakery business.

They say that it didn’t take long to build the brand based on years of market research, scrap booking and planning. Their dream of running a bakery business was finally being put into place. Just before the whirlwind of establishing Crwst, the couple took out 6 weeks to follow the Welsh Football team at the European Championships 2016! This is what they had to say about it,

‘A truly unforgettable experience! And what better place to do some market research than France. The home of boulangerie, homemade bread and patisserie. Influences evident in Crwst’s bakes and ethos today!’