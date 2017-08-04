Crwst are finalists in Rural Business Awards

Crwst bakery are one of only three companies across all the 2017 CLA Rural Business Awards

Catrin Parry Jones, joint owner of Crwst, commented “We entered the Rural Business Awards as we wanted to showcase the contribution we have made to our rural community here in West Wales. The whole reason we moved from Cardiff back to our roots in Pembrokeshire to start our business was so that we could bring something back to the rural community in which we grew up. The RBA’s objectives really captured what we’re trying to represent as a business ourselves so we felt it was the prefect award to apply for. We are absolutely over the moon and delighted to have been shortlisted for Rural Entrepreneur of the Year! It came as a shock to hear that we are finalists as we are a relatively new business in a small community, however, we feel privileged to have been given the opportunity for Crwst’s achievements to be recognized nationwide. Winning the award wouldn’t only mean a great deal to us, but also to our amazing customers who have played the biggest part in our success. We hope by being involved with the RBAs 2017, Crwst will be recognized for how we have become a part of the rural way of life here in West Wales. It’s what we’re all about!”

Crwst is a micro-bakery nestled in the beautiful Preseli Hills in a small home-kitchen. By ‘micro’ bakery, we mean a small production with a one man baker! Run by a Welsh couple born and bred in the area, Osian & Catrin, Crwst proudly produces handmade organic breads and seasonal patisserie style bakes. As everything is baked from their home-kitchen, Crwst isn’t your conventional ‘walk in’ shop. But you can frequently find them at regular food markets and a variety of food fayres throughout the year to sample their passionately handmade produce. You can also find Crwst at Cardigan Guildhall Market every Thursday and Saturday from 10am.

For more information please visit: crwst.cymru