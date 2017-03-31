Coleg Sir Gar – Textile students appraise the ‘Welsh Dresser’

The 2nd Year BA Textiles Students from Carmarthen School of Art, Coleg Sir Gar, will be showing their work at the ‘Wonderwool’ festival in Builth Wells on the 22nd and 23rd of April.

The title of the Coleg Sir Gar students exhibition is ‘Ar Ddangos’, which means ‘On Show’. It is based this year on the ‘Welsh Dresser’, a piece of highly prized furniture which could be found in the front room or parlour, and was used as a display space to showcase the best family china and ornaments. Inspired by this tradition and the students’ love of colour and design, they have put together a stunning homage in the reverence to this iconic institution of cultural heritage basing their design ideas on primary research from their own collections.

Llio James, art and design lecturer at Carmarthen School of Art said:

“This group project has allowed the second years to collaborate with each other, using their individual strengths to create a unique and wonderful exhibition. They’ve recorded each stage of the project through a combination of sketchbooks/photography and a very intriguing blog. What a fantastic opportunity it is to show at Wonderwool!”

This platform enables the students of Carmarthen school of Art to work in a realistic professional environment and experience first- hand the adrenaline rush of curating a show of this scale. The year group involved are a diverse and creative team who have collectively produced a specialised body of work. Good communication has allowed this project to come together and each student has fulfilled their role in the outcome.

The students hope the exhibition at the Wonderwool festival will inspire and inform the visitors and contribute to a great day out!

For more information about Coleg Sir Gar please visit: www.colegsirgar.ac.uk