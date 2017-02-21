Coleg Sir Gar hosted a talk from a member of the House of Lords to give students an insight into the political and parliamentary process.

Lord Aberdare met with Coleg Sir Gar public services students, who as part of their course, learn about aspects of the legal system, the law-making process and government policies.

Public services lecturer, Carolann Healy, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out, as it can sometimes seem far removed from their daily lives.”

Students were able to grasp a thorough understanding of issues such as how a bill becomes an act, the roles of the House of Lords in relation to the House of Parliament, how members are appointed and how government is positively influenced by members.

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s Peers in Schools programme, which has been running across the UK since 2007 and has so far involved around 75,000 young people. This continuing outreach programme sends members of the House of Lords into schools/academies and colleges across the country to give talks in support of the citizenship curriculum.

