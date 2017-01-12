Coleg Sir Gâr Student shortlisted in British Education Awards

A Coleg Sir Gâr student who is training in the UK Squad for WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017, has been shortlisted in the British Education Awards.

With a gold medal for restaurant services under her belt from last year’s national Skills Show and a string of other competition medals, Coleg Sir Gâr Student, Elizabeth Forkuoh from Llanelli is currently training to represent the UK in restaurant services and as a result of her success, has been shortlisted for an award in the vocational category.

Currently experiencing a placement at The Ritz London and with a recent offer of employment by a Michelin starred restaurant, Elizabeth’s skills are receiving nationwide recognition. She is currently studying an NVQ level three diploma in hospitality supervision and leadership at Coleg Sir Gâr’s Pibwrlwyd campus following successful completion of qualifications in professional cookery, professional food and beverage and barista skills where she received mostly merit and distinction grades.

In 2016 Elizabeth won the VQ Intermediate Learner of the Year award organised by the Welsh Government, National Training Federation for Wales and CollegesWales. She has also won competitions run by the British Culinary Federation, winning Best Front of House and the Institute of Hospitality’s Dining Experience, winning gold as part of a team of six.

Elizabeth has been supported through her competition journey by Linda Thomas, Coleg Sir Gâr lecturer and Sector Skills Champion for the Welsh Government as well as the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli where she is employed.

Coleg Sir Gâr lecturer Linda Thomas, said: “We are immensely proud of Elizabeth’s achievements and her abilities to work at such a high level of skill in the area of restaurant service.

“Elizabeth is an asset to any establishment and she’s proved that by being offered employment by every restaurant she’s trained with, including Le Gavroche, Gleneagles Hotel and The French in Manchester.

“We hope she will enjoy the very prestigious awards ceremony being held at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London.”

Elizabeth, who has hopes of running her own Italian restaurant will be undertaking a degree in international hotel management in 2018 following her decision to postpone university to continue competing in skills competitions.

For more information about Coleg Sir Gar visit: www.colegsirgar.ac.uk