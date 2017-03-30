Coleg Sir Gar sculpture students to compete in America

Sculpture students at Coleg Sir Gar ’s Carmarthen School of Art are preparing to visit Alabama for the National Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art and Practices.The international conference is a biennial union of students, educators, academics, and professionals dedicated to exploring and advancing cast iron as an art medium.

Five Coleg Sir Gar degree students following a BA honours course in sculpture in Carmarthen will be travelling to Birmingham to compete in the student cupola competition at Sloss Furnaces – a former and significant iron-manufacturing site established in 1881 which played a large part in Birmingham’s economic development.

Students have a flat-pack furnace which they will take with them to compete at the US competition.

The art school has established links within the metal casting industry in the UK and USA and is well-known for its unique metal-casting facility in Carmarthen.

Degree student Ashleigh Harold said: “I’m so excited to go over there and get involved with such an amazing event.

“We’ve had so much support from our tutors and friends both here and state side. Now we’re looking forward to melting iron and hopefully bringing home the trophy!”

About Coleg Sir Gar:

Coleg Sir Gâr was created in 1985 and became a corporate institution in 1993. In 2013 it became Coleg Sir Gar Ltd, a company within the University of Wales: Trinity Saint David Group, and part of a regional Dual Sector University. The College has an annual turnover of over £30m and employs around 800 staff. The College is based in South West Wales and has five main campuses at Llanelli (Graig), Carmarthen (Pibwrlwyd and Jobs Well), Ammanford and Llandeilo (Gelli Aur). The College is also home to Carmarthen School of Art which has its origins dating back to 1854. The College has approximately 9,000 learners of which some 3,000 are full time and 6,000 are part time. There are approximately 900 higher education learners. It also offers its provision on-line, via partnerships at community locations and in the workplace. The College has a comprehensive and broad range of academic and vocational learning programmes. These range from pre-entry to graduate level, providing a service to the whole learning community. It offers further education, adult and community learning, higher education, work based learning and bespoke programmes and services for business development. It also provides for large numbers of 14-16 school pupils who attend the College or are taught by College staff at their schools.

