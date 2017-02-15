Coleg Sir Gar, Ritz experience for hospitality student

A Coleg Sir Gar hospitality and leadership student has been perfecting her skills in fine dining and a service fit for royalty at The Ritz hotel in London.

Elizabeth Forkhuoh, a Coleg Sir Gar student from Llanelli, visited The Ritz as part of her training with WorldSkills where she is currently training in Squad UK, hoping to be selected to compete in the restaurant services category in Abu Dhabi this year.

Under the guidance of restaurant manager Luigi Cagnin, Elizabeth learned carving techniques using salmon, poultry, chateaubriand and Dover sole as well as discovering how dishes such as steak tartar are prepared in lavish Ritz style.

Elizabeth Forkuoh, who this year won a British Education Award, said: “I was amazed how polite and well presented the staff were at all times and how impeccable the service was, I immediately felt like royalty when I arrived.

“We experienced a traditional afternoon tea in the spectacular Palm Court, surrounded by high mirrored walls, birdcage chandeliers and a soaring floral display.

“The deputy manager of Palm Court which serves 400 covers a day, also known as Ritz tea master Giandomenico Scanu, explained how he pairs different teas to the customer and food, similarly as does a wine sommelier.”

Elizabeth, who works part-time at the Stradey Park Hotel is studying an NVQ at Coleg Sir Gâr’s Pibwrlwyd campus in Carmarthen where she started her competition journey where she also completed qualifications in professional cookery and professional food and beverage skills with merit and distinction grades.

