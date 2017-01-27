Coleg Sir Gar has new agricultural machinery installed to help aspiring engineers

Coleg Sir Gar has brand new Pottinger machinery installed at Gelli Aur campus to help agricultural engineering students study high-end technology onsite.

Using European funding, the agricultural engineering team tendered for new machinery and as a result, Tallis Amos Group in Narberth supplied a Servo 25 plough and Davies Implements Ltd supplied a Power Harrow combination seed drill to Coleg Sir Gar ‘s Gelli Aur campus.

Representatives from all organisations involved, including former students employed by Tallis Amos and Davies Implements, attended the Pottinger workshop. An insight into the extensive working knowledge of the machinery was given to both agricultural and engineering students by Barry Humphreys, territory service manager for Wales, North West and West of England and Clive Richardson, area service manager.

Geraint Evans, Coleg Sir Gâr’s Agricultural Engineering Team Leader said: “We have a close working relationship with Pottinger as well as all the local dealers. Later on this year, we will be hosting trials on a new concept of companion cropping, simultaneously drilling maize and grass seed.

“The new machinery will further enhance the excellent teaching and learning experiences of our students. We are very aware of the need to supply engineers to work in such a fast growing technological and manufacturing industry.”

