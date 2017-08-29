Coleg Sir Gar – Motorsport Academy driving passion in young people

An innovative new motorsport academy is inspiring young people into the diverse range of fields available within the motorsport industry, such as rallying and autograss at Coleg Sir Gar.

Run by Coleg Sir Gar ‘s Motor Vehicle Centre in Carmarthen, children aged between 13-15 have been learning a number of skills, including how to read and create their own rally Pacenotes, all within a 10 week course.

As part of the programme, youngsters met industry specialists such as GotBoost, who maintain and run Ginetta race cars. They learnt how to prepare a car for racing, from wheel changes to data logging. They also learnt about co-driving from the MSA Academy, how to read pace notes and experienced a Darrian T9 GTR stage rally car. The group also practiced road rally navigation, motocross, how to run a stage rally event, how to get into motorsport, scrutineering, chassis set-up and tyre technology, rolling road and rally car preparation.

Alan James, Coleg Sir Gar motor vehicle lecturer, who runs the college’s Motorsport Academy, said: “It’s an exciting experience for young people who want to get involved and learn about the different disciplines within motorsport.

“I’d like to show our enormous appreciation to all our industry specialists for their professional input and time dedicated to inspiring and sharing their experiences with members of the academy who were very keen to learn.”

The next motorsport academy for 13-15 year-olds at Coleg Sir Gar will take place in mid-October on a Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Contact Alan.james@colegsirgar.ac.uk or follow Coleg Sir Gar Motor Vehicle on Facebook.

For more information visit: ww.colegsirgar.ac.uk