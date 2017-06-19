Coleg Sir Gar – Lecturer presented with Pearson Teaching Award

Lecturer presented with Pearson Teaching Award Coleg Sir Gar lecturer Charlie Hammond, has won a silver award in the Pearson Teaching Awards’ category of outstanding use of technology.

Selected from thousands of nominations across the UK and Ireland, Charlie, who runs outdoor adventure courses at Coleg Sir Gar ‘s Graig campus, is one of 56 winners who are being recognised for their innovative teaching methods.

Charlie will join fellow silver award winners at the UK final of the Pearson Teaching Awards held in London on October 22 where they will find out who has won just one of 11 Gold Plato Awards, the UK’s Oscars for Teachers.

Louis Dare, e-learning development manager at Coleg Sir Gâr said:

“Charlie has effectively adopted the use of ILT in the classroom using Google Classroom as a platform for assignments, learner files and course management.

“He’s highly proactive and experimental and has excelled in the project using student feedback as the core driver for progression.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK said: “It’s an honour for us to support the Teaching Awards each year. Great teaching can have a huge impact on a child’s education so it’s vital for us to recognise and celebrate inspirational teachers, for their commitment to teaching and learning and for improving the life chances of the next generation. All those receiving a silver trophy today should feel extremely proud of their achievement and I Iook forward to meeting them at the final ceremony later this year.”

This ceremony, entitled Britain’s Classroom Heroes, will be filmed and broadcast by the BBC as a showcase of excellence in education.

For more information about Coleg Sir Gar visit: www.colegsirgar.ac.uk