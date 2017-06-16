Coleg Sir Gar graduates art recognised by bursary from Wool Festival

The stunning work of two BA Textiles graduates from Carmarthen School of Art, Coleg Sir Gar has been recognised by a new bursary from the premier Wool & Natural Fibre Festival in Wales.

Wonderwool Wales has set up a Bursary scheme for students graduating from the BA Textiles; knit, weave and mixed media course at Carmarthen School of Art, part of Coleg Sir Gar in Carmarthen. Students Kathleen Lloyd from Carmarthen and Julia Davies from Llandysul have become the first to benefit and were presented with their awards during their Degree Show.

Wonderwool Wales organisers had only intended to award one bursary, but could not choose between the two shortlisted candidates, who each received a cheque for £1000 and the chance to showcase their work at Wonderwool Wales 2018, at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on April 28 and 29.

Show organiser Chrissie Menzies said: “We visited the Degree Show and had a lovely day meeting with and chatting to the students who had all produced some amazing work. It was a very hard choice which is why we have ended up awarding two bursaries in this, the inaugural year of the bursary scheme.

“What Kathleen and Julia both put into their work and the finished work was so exciting. We are delighted to be able to assist them in starting out now that they have finished their degree and we are equally delighted that visitors to Wonderwool Wales 2018 will be able to admire their degree work and work that has followed on from this at their special stand at next year’s show.”

Kathleen Lloyd’s award-winning scarves and tops were influenced by a visit to Jaipur, where she found inspiration for her fashion accessories for men and women from both the architecture and the heritage of indigo dyeing and block printing.

Meanwhile Julia Davies found inspiration for her handwoven, mixed yarn scarves, clothes and throws closer to home. “They are all based on the industrial heritage of Wales,” she said, explaining how her use of colours was influenced by her observations, including heather growing on coal heaps and rusted machinery with ivy growing over it. Sites which she visited to inform her work included Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon and the sites of former quarries. She quipped: “So, Kathleen went to India for her inspiration and I went to Blaenau Ffestiniog!”

She continued: “I am honoured to receive this bursary. I am a big fan of Wonderwool Wales and it will give me the opportunity to showcase my work to a wider audience.”

Kathleen, who plans to develop her block printing work and start giving workshops, also said she was looking forward to Wonderwool Wales 2018: “I am over the moon to have a stand at the show next year. It has given me a new deadline to work towards.”

