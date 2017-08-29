Coconut Kitchen – New Improved Packaging Format

The Coconut Kitchen bring you the same great curry pastes but at a better price!

In November 2017 The Coconut Kitchen will be switching the packaging of our four curry pastes from 125g glass jars to 2 x 65g sachets packaged in one big. bold and beautiful cardboard sleeve!

This is for all four curry pastes:

Easy Thai Green Paste

Easy Thai Massaman Paste

Easy Thai Red Paste

Easy Thai Yellow Paste

Please see the Thai Green Paste example below. All four curry pastes will be in this format with the corresponding colours for each product.

What the new packaging means…

Greater shelf presence

More room for on the pack recipes and product information

Easier to read text and branding

Less breakages

Easier to store and transport

Gives the customer more flexibility on the amount of paste used

Circa 15% cost reduction!

About The Coconut Kitchen:

In 2004 Preechaya met Paul who was working as a market analyst in London, they both shared a love of food and a desire to set up their own restaurant. While they enjoyed the beginnings of their relationship in London conversation inevitably came back to food and So when Paul took Preechaya back home to meet his parents she fell in love with Abersoch the beautiful seaside town on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales. So here, they decided to set up a Thai restaurant of their own but there was nowhere available for lease in this popular town so instead they decided to have a special 7 x 12 foot catering trailer built and pitched it in a field on Tyn y Mur campsite, right by the road. The idea being that they would cook restaurant quality food regardless of where they were cooking it! While the trailer was a great success The Coconut Kitchen needed a home on a firmer footing and the following year vacant premises came available, by the harbor. Whilst a lot of work was needed to turn it into the atmospheric restaurant they dreamed of it had a key component already installed – an open plan kitchen so their food, that was always the most important part of the operation continued to take the centre stage.

For more infotmation visit: www.thecoconutkitchen.co.uk