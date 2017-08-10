Coconut Kitchen – BANANA JOE bags 2 Great Taste Awards

Coconut Kitchen, UK importers of Banana Joe crisps are pleased to announce that out of over 12,300 products to be judged, Opimus Co.,Ltd Thailand was awarded a 1-star Great Taste award, for 2 products in it Banana Joe range of crispy, thin, Banana Chips which means judges dubbed them “simply delicious”.

The winning products were, Banana Joe – Sriracha and Pickled Garlic Flavour (The Judges notes were: “Rather beautiful, evenly golden, golden-russet slices of evenly cut banana. Definitely different, with a good mix of flavours and gentle hint of heat.”) and Banana Joe – Chips Hickory BBQ Flavour (The Judges notes were: “Lovely even bake to these crisps. Crisp but not oily. A crunchy bite, dissolving to a powdery paste in the mouth; the seasoning is sweet and tangy – a little smokey hint comes through.”) The crisps are imported to the UK by Paul from The Coconut Kitchen.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

“We believe that when it comes to foods, the most important factor to make people come back for more is always going to be the taste. That’s why our company slogan is “Believe in Taste”. We have worked to combine exotic Thailand flavours with chips made from Thai Hom Thong Bananas to show the world how great Thai snacks can be. The Great Taste Award’s is the perfect opportunity for us to prove ourselves and to achieve 2 awards for our products is such great news for us and our dedicated team. With these 2 awards we feel we have shown that snacks made from bananas from small, local farms in Thailand can be transformed into world class products.” explains Nat Meechubot, General Manager.

There were 12,366 Great Taste entries this year and of those products, 165 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,011 received a 2-star and 3,171 were awarded a 1-star accolade. The panel of judges included; chef, food writer and author, Gill Meller, MasterChef judge and restaurant critic, Charles Campion, author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, baker, Tom Herbert, and food writer and baking columnist Martha Collison as well as food buyers from Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, and Harvey Nichols.

Joe Sirichokvanich, another General Manager added, “It has taken us more than 4 years of dedicated work to get to where we are now. We’re really happy with the flavour profiles we have developed for our banana chips and feel the crispy texture of our snacks really sets us apart from the competition and I guess these awards prove that all our hard work was worth it. The whole team back at the HQ in Thailand are really proud and it will certainly spur us on to do more great things in the future!”

Great Taste 2017 will reach its exciting finale on Monday 4 September, when the world of fine food gathers at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel, London to find out the Golden Fork winners for each region at an Awards Dinner, with the final applause reserved for the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2017.

For more information or to purchase Banana Joe Crisps visit: www.thecoconutkitchen.co.uk