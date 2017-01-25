Clams Handmade Cakes, the supplier of award winning artisan frozen and ambient cakes to the food service market, has launched a new and exciting range of pre cut loaf cakes.

Clams Handmade Cakes include, on trend White Chocolate and Chia Seed, Strawberry and Pistachio and Banana and Cranberry.

Lewis Phillips Sales Manager said: The ability to pre cut our handmade made loaf cakes, will become hugely beneficial to our customers, we are now guaranteeing the same high quality handmade cake whilst giving it a commercial edge by consistent portion sizes. The flavours we have decided to go for are on trend and at the same time original.

The handmade pre cut loaf cakes are available through a number of wholesalers frozen or can be purchased ambient directly from the bakery.

At Clam’s you can be assured we make all our cakes by hand, there are not many bakeries that still use our techniques and methods.

To maintain our quality we decided against mass producing our cakes, instead we make lots of small batches to keep up with a growing demand.

Each cake is traditionally baked, skilfully decorated and carefully packed.

We dont hold large stocks at the bakery- all the cakes are made for your order whether its one cake or one hundred cakes.

All our ingredients are ethically sourced, we use non hydrogenated fats and are GM free. Our cakes are suitable for vegetarians, we use fresh carrots in our carrot cakes and real bananas in our banana cake.

Our suppliers are audited before we place our orders and many of them have worked in partnership with Clam’s for a number of years.

To see the full range of cakes or for more information on Clam’s visit www.clamscakes.co.uk or call 01495 357620 to speak to a member of the telesales team.

