Ceridwen Centre – On tinsel, turkey and the tribute band

There’s obviously a market for this and there has been for years. Ceridwen says Let’s not knock this commercial gifthorse placed in the middle of the long dark days of the low (or even ‘off’) season.

People want to get together, go out and celebrate the festive season with colleagues, friends and family and the traditional Yuletide bash is widely offered and generally enjoyed. This will be the first year Ceridwen Centre joins the fray and starts offering Christmas celebrations. We’re not planning to compete with the tried and tested model. There will be no turkey, no tinsel and definitely no tribute band. We’re known for being a little bit quirky, slightly ‘alternative’ so we’re hoping our Christmas parties will reflect that.

So if you fancy doing something different this year, (as well as or instead of) what you usually do, venture out in rural Carmarthenshire to Ceridwen to a farmyard halfway between Newcastle Emlyn and Llandysul with a giant tipi (and yes there is heating!) for a lavish buffet style feast created from the best that Wales can offer, with a full bar showcasing Welsh beer, cider, soft drinks and spirits, a band, seasonal welcome drinks, circus acts from Welsh community enterprise Organised Kaos and plenty more.

We’re hoping the loyal following we have who support our pizza nights, our Open Mics and vintage tea parties will embrace this too. There is still some accommodation available for those venturing further or wanting to let their hair down.

Oh and the bands are:-

Backtrax on 15th December and Valentine and the Jacks on 16th December- both very local talent, and then Sweet Cornbread on 31st, (from the other side of the bridge where they used to play at the music bar formerly run by chef Rob but regular visitors to Ceridwen as wedding musicians).

Frolics start at 6pm on each of the three dates offered. Bookings by phone, email or online. It won’t be exactly your traditional revelry, but we promise it will be fun!

For more information visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk