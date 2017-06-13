Ceridwen Centre takes the Welsh Hat

Ceridwen Centre is a welcoming holiday, training and retreat centre on an Organic farm in West Wales. Experience fabulous sunsets, abundant wildlife and return home feeling revived and relaxed.

To celebrate Welsh stories and myths and the heroes who have enriched our cultural landscape, 2017 has been designated the ‘Year of Legends’ for Wales. These myths and folktales became the inspiration for a new Channel 4 competition. Hosted by Visit Wales, sponsored by Epic Retreats and Cambria Tours, the objective was a simple one; to choose eight designed structures which would form a boutique ‘pop up’ hotel representing Welsh legends, history, and heritage.

The eight finalists are being featured on ‘Cabins in the Wild’ on Channel 4 on Sunday nights at 8p.m., a four-part series which began on May 21st. Two of the ‘cabins’, the Dragon’s Eye and the Welsh Hat, were designed and skilfully made in Wales.

The Welsh Hat – an entry inspired by Jemima Fawr (Jemima the Great), (who single-handedly rounded up twelve invading French soldiers back in 1797 in Pembrokeshire) – was beautifully designed by Niall Maxwell’s Rural Office for Architecture, based near Newcastle Emlyn, with much of the build taking place at Ceridwen Centre – skilfully constructed by local craftsman, Brynmor Dafys with assistance from both Ceridwen Centre and Niall’s team.

Elements brought in from outside were the steel fabrication, from Capel Iwan, the canvas making from specialists in Cardiff and the wool supplied by the National Wool Museum in Drefach-Felindre.

The Welsh Hat is now in situ in the Snowdonia countryside, embraced by its surroundings.

We are thrilled to have had a part in ‘her’ creation and were delighted that she won her heat and is now in the final four.

