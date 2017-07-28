Ceridwen Centre finalists in Rural Business Awards

Ceridwen Centre commented about being recognised by the Rural Business Awards and being one of their finalists in 2017.

“It is an absolute thrill to announce that having entered the Rural Business Awards (RBA – in partnership with CLA & Amazon) Tourism category, we (Ceridwen Centre Ltd) have made it through to the category final alongside four other UK based businesses, with the overall winners set to be announced on the 5th of October ’17 at the Denbies Wine Estate, Surrey.

The award celebrates businesses that attract visitors to our rural lands. Promoting everything that is wonderful about country life. As an eco-minded holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40-acre organic farm in West Wales, attracting more than 2000 people a year to Wales, we entered the awards because we’re wholly committed to being and working where we are and we want to grow a sustainable business for future generations of our family and for the local community. We’re trying to do this with the lightest possible footprint we can. Being recognised for an award like this which is rooted in rural values would mean a great deal to us, and would both boost our profile and would be a reward and a stimulus to our fabulous, enthusiastic team.

We are also particularly elated to learn that the judges thought that Ceridwen was an interesting, unique idea with “brilliant green credentials”. A sure sign that our business is moving in the right direction.”

Notes:- Ceridwen Centre is a holiday, training & retreat centre set in 40 organic acres in rural North Carmarthenshire. With self catering or catered accommodation in house for up to 25. Additional cottage sleeping 7, B&B farmhouse rooms, yurts & restored gypsy wagon available. Ideally located for outdoor activities. Ceridwen centre’s on site facilities include mountain bike hire, licensed function/meeting room, meals, craft fairs & various events, workshops & classes. Dog Friendly.

Awarded Gold for Sustainable Tourism, Carmarthenshire in 2013 and 2015, Silver in Glamping and Camping and Bronze in Self-catering 2015.