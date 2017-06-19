Castell Henllys- Unique excavation for roundhouse site

Archaeologists and students are hoping to learn more about Iron Age roundhouses during a unique excavation on the site of a structure that stood at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village for more than three decades.

A team including Dyfed Archaeological Trust, Dr Harold Mytum, students from the University of Liverpool and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority staff are studying the remains of a reconstructed roundhouse at Castell Henllys which was dismantled last year and is due to be rebuilt this summer.

Park Authority Community Archaeologist, Delun Gibby said: “The foundations of this Iron Age roundhouse were first uncovered 35 years ago, eventually leading to the construction of the Cook’s House, which was the first reconstruction to be built here.

“This two week excavation will enable us to see the archaeology that has been accumulated since this roundhouse was built in the early 1980s. It will also give us further insight into the archaeology of Iron Age roundhouses.

“It’s also great to welcome back Dr Harold Mytum, who led the original excavations, and to involve another generation of students in this fascinating ongoing archaeological project.”

The excavation at Castell Henllys is due to end on 17 June but the visitor attraction will remain open as normal throughout. The site is open every day from 10am-5pm.

Dr Harold Mytum will be giving a talk titled The Archaeological Excavations at Castell Henllys 1981-2017 at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village at 7.30pm on Wednesday 14 June. Tickets are £3.75. To book a place please call 01239 891319.

For more information including opening times, prices and events visit www.castellhenllys.com.