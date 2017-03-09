Castell Henllys to host open afternoon for new volunteers

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village will be opening its doors on Saturday 11 March in a bid to form a new volunteer group that will help care for the unique heritage site.

An open afternoon will begin at 2pm to welcome those who are interested in volunteering some of their time and expertise to support the prehistoric Castell Henllys site, which is owned and run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Castell Henllys Manager, Jenn Jones said: “We are hoping the new group will be made up of volunteers who will be able to give a regular amount of time to help look after this special site.

“We are looking for people who will be able to assist on a practical level with tasks such as maintaining the herb garden and supporting the events held here throughout the year.

“This open afternoon will enable us to provide more detail about the volunteering opportunities that are available and also give people a chance to put forward their ideas.”

There is no need to book for this informal drop-in event and there is free parking at the site, which is located off the A487 between Newport and Eglwyswrw.

Castell Henllys visitors are free to stroll along leafy woodland and riverside paths, exploring sculpture trails depicting myths and legends, passing by prehistoric breeds of livestock grazing in fields next to the path, before entering the hill fort itself. Look out for the Iron Age pigs!

Once you enter the hill fort you will see four roundhouses and a granary, which have been reconstructed on the original Iron Age foundations. Evidence for these foundations was discovered by archaeologists over a period of 26 years.

If you are interested in joining the volunteer group at Castell Henllys but are unable to attend on the day, please register your interest by calling 01239 891319 or email enquiries@castellhenllys.com.

For more information about Castell Henllys Iron Age Village visit www.castellhenllys.com.