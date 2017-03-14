Castell Henllys talk to reveal the history of the hill forts of Cardigan Bay

Archaeologist and author Dr Toby Driver will reveal the history of local hill fort communities with a fascinating talk at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village at 7.30pm on Wednesday 15 March.

The lecture titled Exploring the Hill Forts of Cardigan Bay, will look at the Iron Age people of ancient Ceredigion and Cardigan Bay, covering the origins of the Castell Henllys hill forts and their construction, patterns of farming and daily life, evidence of prehistoric ritual and ceremony, as well as the nature of warfare and seaborne trade.

Toby said: “The Iron Age communities of ancient Ceredigion were diverse and innovative. Through astonishing and rare finds of jewellery and metalwork along Cardigan Bay we have glimpses of what life was like in West Wales over two millennia ago.

“Excavations have shown us how impressive their hill forts often were, with great gateways of timber and stone protecting inhabitants inside.

“We also have abundant evidence of the farms and homes of Iron Age communities, many of which have been discovered through recent aerial photography along the fertile coastal plains of south Ceredigion.”

The lecture will span from the end of the Bronze Age all the way through to the Roman conquest.

Tickets for the event are £3.75 per person. Booking is essential. Please call Castell Henllys on 01239 891319 to reserve your place.

As well as being home to expertly-recreated Iron Age roundhouses built exactly where they would have stood more than 2,000 years ago, these natural surroundings are teeming with wildlife such as otters, swallows and bats.

The site, its history and wildlife are explained by interpretation panels around the site.

Visitors are free to stroll along leafy woodland and riverside paths, exploring sculpture trails depicting myths and legends, passing by prehistoric breeds of livestock grazing in fields next to the path, before entering the hill fort itself. Look out for the Iron Age pigs!

For more information visit www.castellhenllys.com.