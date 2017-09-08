Carmarthenshire Cheese Company – Win a years supply of cheese!

Carmarthenshire Cheese Company wants to know if you would you like to win a year’s supply of cheese?

How would you illustrate the versatility of milk? That is what organisers of the Welsh Dairy Show want primary school pupils throughout Wales to do in a new Poster Competition. Primary school pupils throughout Wales are being asked to draw a colourful picture on A4, which illustrates all the different products that can be made from milk including cheese, cream, yoghurt, butter and ice-cream. Winners will be selected from each county of Wales. Each county winner will receive a Sports Drink Bottle and a certificate. They will automatically be entered into the all-Wales final to win a years supply of cheese from Carmarthenshire Cheese Company.

The all-Wales winner will receive:

A year’s supply of their favourite type of cheese from the Carmarthenshire Cheese Company [delivered monthly]

£50

And £100 for their school

The second place all-Wales finalist will receive £35 and the third place all-Wales finalist will receive £15.

The prizes are sponsored by Castell Howell, Elanco, Mole Valley, Carmarthenshire Cheese Company and Glanbia.

The deadline for entries is Friday, 15 September 2017. The A4 posters and recipes should be sent to the Welsh Dairy Show, United Counties Showground, Nantyci, Carmarthenshire, SA33 5DR. For more information on the competition visit the website: www.unitedcounties.org.uk

Mair James, Organiser of the Welsh Dairy Show said, “You don’t have to enter the competition through your school. Anyone of primary school age can draw an A4 picture and send it to me at the Welsh Dairy Show office on the United Counties Showground, Nantyci. Don’t delay – enter today!”

The winning images will be used in the promotional material for this year’s Welsh Dairy Show which takes place on Tuesday, 24 October on the Nantyci Showground, Carmarthen.

For more information about Carmarthenshire Cheese Company visit: www.carmarthenshirecheese.co.uk

