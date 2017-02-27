Carmarthenshire Cheese – Join the St Davids week tastings of traditional Bara Brith and pure Welsh cheese at ‘y siop’ Llanllwch

Carmarthenshire Cheese and Welsh Cottage Cakes have teamed up to offer a week long tasting of their famous products to celebrate St Davids day.

Two Carmarthenshire businesses, Welsh Cottage Cakes based in Llandeilo and Carmarthenshire Cheese Company have teamed up to jointly promote their local food products for St Davids week.

Bara Brith will be sampled alongside Traditional Welsh Caerphilly and Boksburg Blue cheese at ‘y siop’ at the creamery site near Llanllwch, building on the success of a similar trial event last year.

Anthony Frost, owner of Welsh Cottage Cakes said ‘sampling complimentary products like this is what it is all about, we both produce great tasting local food and this week is a fantastic showcase for everything Welsh. The richness of our bara brith matches perfectly with the savoury flavours of the cheese.’

Steve Peace, co-owner of Carmarthenshire Cheese Company added ‘this is a great opportunity for promoting our products, Anthony shares the same passion as ourselves in making fabulous local food so it’s a great match in flavours as well as business ethics.’

‘y siop’ is open Monday-Saturday 8.30am-5.00pm.

Some information about Carmarthenshire Cheese:

Carmarthenshire Cheese Company Ltd (Cwmni Caws Caerfyrddin Cyf) was founded in 2006 by co-owners Steve and Sian Elin Peace. After returning to Sian’s rural roots, and with some half century of senior dairy industry experience between them, the couple channeled their considerable enthusiasm and passion for cheese into creating a state of the art manufacturing facility, nestled in the heart of milk producing West Wales.

The original business model came from market research identifying the gap in the market, but a commitment existed from the outset to form a credible artisan cheese business which today sits as the leading artisan producer in Wales, able to supply major multiples as well as specialist shops and wholesalers. With significant experience and technology already behind them, the couple committed significant cash from their own resources and leased two advanced food units at Food Centre Wales, Horeb. Three weeks after taking the keys, cheesemaking began with the first sales just reaching the Easter market in 2006.