Carmarthenshire Cheese Company hits success with Canadian Export deal

Carmarthenshire Cheese Company Exported the first cheese to Canada last week under a new export deal.

Through double Queens Export Award cheese exporter Coombe Castle International it then went on into the Independent trade through the Tree of Life organisation based in Toronto and Calgary.

Boksburg Blue and Boksburg Gold already have a strong following in the UK and overseas but this moves things up a gear for the Company with two orders already being shipped and further orders already in the plan for January 2017.

Manufactured at the new Carmarthenshire Creamery Llysonnen Road, Llanllwch, the Boksburg Blue and Gold range of mould ripened cheeses has already attracted many fans and industry awards since its launch and is a big hit with all blue cheese lovers everywhere. Both cheeses are currently widely stocked across Wales and are available from the creamery shop.

Steve and Sian Elin Peace, owners of Carmarthenshire Cheese Company said;

‘This is a really great result for us and something we have been working towards for a few years. Working in partnership with Coombe Castle International makes perfect sense for a small business like ours, enabling us to easily ship to distant markets like the US, Japan and now Canada. ’

Peter Mitchell, Operations Director at Coombe Castle International in Melksham, Wiltshire confirmed their commitment to sourcing quality cheeses and introducing these to their customers overseas; ‘the quality of cheese produced by Steve’s team is 1st Class and combined with authenticity and provenance offered by these Welsh cheeses we look forward to developing the business with Carmarthenshire Cheese in 2017 not only in Canada but in many of the other markets we service around the world.’

For more information on the Carmarthenshire Cheese Company please visit: http://www.carmarthenshirecheese.co.uk