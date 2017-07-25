Carew Castle has dastardly deeds at its Murder at the Midsummer Feast so if you’ve always wanted to take part in a murder mystery evening, Carew Castle is hosting a family friendly event of feasting, fun and dastardly deeds set in Tudor times.

‘Murder at the Midsummer Feast’ on Friday August 4 will transport would-be sleuths back to the time of Sir Rhys Ap Thomas in the 15th century, who will be inexplicably absent when the heinous murder is committed.

The Lesser Hall in Carew Castle, which is managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will once again provide the perfect backdrop to the evening, with guests serenaded with musical entertainment from the period by Renaissance group, La Volta.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “Last year we had an incredibly atmospheric event with over 50 guests who enjoyed themselves enormously.

“Harvey’s Players, who organise and present the event, created a fantastic atmosphere last year with wonderful decorations and a roaring log fire, transporting everyone back hundreds of years.

“With a prize at the end of the evening for discovering “whodunnit”, it promises to be a lively evening.”

To add to the atmosphere, guests are being encouraged to dress up in their finest Tudor costume, or to simply bring along a mask to enter into the fun.

Adults and older children over age12 can join in the fun, with a buffet included in the ticket price (£18 for adult/concession) with a bar available for the evening. Tickets are non-refundable.

The doors open at 7pm, with the event beginning at 7.30pm. Booking is essential on 01646 651782. Information on this and other events can be found at www.carewcastle.com.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill’s rich history spans over 2,000 years and tells of knights of the realm, kingmakers, Elizabethan intrigue and Civil War devastation.

Set in a stunning location overlooking a 23-acre Millpond, the Castle is one of the most architecturally diverse in Wales; from the west a Norman fortress, yet from the north a splendid Elizabethan mansion.

The site also incorporates the only restored Tidal Mill in Wales, an 11th century Celtic cross, a Medieval bridge and picnic area all linked by a mile-long circular walk, suitable for buggies and wheelchairs, with magnificent views over the Millpond.