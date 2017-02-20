Cardigan River & Food Festival – Sat 12th Aug 2017

Cardigan River & Food Festival will be held for the 19th time on Saturday the 12th August 2017 and we will again take over the Quay Street car park area in Cardigan, alongside the beautiful River Teifi. Our aim is to showcase the very best in Welsh Food & Drink and to give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to discover the variety of quality Welsh produce available to them.

At Cardigan River & Food Festival, we split our site into two areas. The upper Food Market is where you can buy jams, brownies, charcuterie, honey, wine, spirits, cheese – so much to take home with you. The Lower Food Court is by the river and here you’ll find street food with Welsh, British and International influences, and beers, wine, coffee, ice cream – a huge choice. We have a large, covered seating area for you to sit down and enjoy your purchases. From there you’ll see some of the best in local entertainment and also events to watch on the river.

One very popular highlight of the Festival is our dedicated Demonstration Kitchen marquee. There will be a full programme of demos and children’s workshops from local chefs and you should definitely arrive early to get a seat.

The Festival is open from 10am – 5pm and we make getting here as easy as possible by providing a FREE Park and Ride from just outside town, off the A487 Fishguard road.

Entrance charges to the Festival remain low and are £2.50 for Adults, Children under 16 £1, and £6 for a Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children). Well behaved dogs (and their responsible owners of course) are welcome on the Festival site and the Park & Ride buses.

For more information of If you would like to know more about the day, or register as an exhibitor, do get in touch on 01239 615554 or helen@menter-aberteifi.com