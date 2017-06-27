Cardigan River & Food Festival will be hosting free demos

By popular demand we will have S4C regular Gareth Richards back with us at Cardigan River & Food Festival. He will give 2 demos, at Noon and 2pm.



Lisa Fearn from The Pumpkin Patch Cookery School is giving a demo at 1pm and a free children’s workshop at 3pm. Our most local chef is Mandy Walters, from Cardigan Bay Fish. At 11am she will demonstrate how to dress a crab, and then make an amazing sea food dish.

Seating in the tent is limited, so be there promptly to claim your place. At Cardigan River & Food Festival, we split our site into two areas. The upper Food Market is where you can buy jams, brownies, charcuterie, honey, wine, spirits, cheese – so much to take home with you. The Lower Food Court is by the river and here you’ll find street food with Welsh, British and International influences, and beers, wine, coffee, ice cream – a huge choice. We have a large, covered seating area for you to sit down and enjoy your purchases. From there you’ll see some of the best in local entertainment and also events to watch on the river.

One very popular highlight of the Festival is our dedicated Demonstration Kitchen marquee. There will be a full programme of demos and children’s workshops from local chefs and you should definitely arrive early to get a seat.

In case there are any unavoidable changes do keep an eye on Facebook and our website, www.cardigan-food-festival.co.uk.