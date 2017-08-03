Cardigan River & Food Festival – Events on Saturday August 12th

As well as the amazing Food & Drink on offer, river events are a big part of our Cardigan River & Food Festival and you’ll have a great view from the location, alongside the river Teifi.

Dayboats and Junior sailors from the Teifi Boating Club will be joining us and adding some colour to the Cardigan River & Food Festival pontoon.

The annual FESTIVAL LONGBOAT RACE will be at 11, when local clubs from Cardigan and St Dogmaels will compete to be Festival Champions. Be alongside the river to cheer them on!

This year the RNLI will be giving a demonstration at 11.45. Watch as they go through a rescue drill, pulling one of their own crew from the water.

The Outdoor Swimming Society will again be ending their 10k Teifi swim (from Cardigan to Cilgerran and back) at the Festival site. Be there to cheer them on in the final stages. They anticipate being with us 12.30-1pm

There will be a demonstration by the Cilgerran Coracle men at around 2pm. Their boats are a design unique to the river Teifi and different from other rivers in Wales.

We’ll do our best to stick to the timetable, but there may be unavoidable changes during the day.

_____________________________________

Cardigan’s River & Food Festival has grown to attract thousands of people to the town every year. Now in its nineteenth year, our objective remains the same, to celebrate the quality and diversity of the superb local independent food producers that abound in Wales.

Come and experience the taste of REAL local produce from award winning cheeses to rare breeds of meat, produced and sold by people who really care about their food.

To apply for a pitch or stall at the festival. Please fill in the appropriate form on our website, then save or print and sign it. Send it to the festival office, together with other paper work required and your payment to confirm your booking.

For more information visit: www.cardigan-food-festival.co.uk