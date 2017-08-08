Cardigan River and Food Festival has grown to attract thousands of people to the town every year and will be just as amazing this weekend (Saturday 12th August).

Now in its nineteenth year, Cardigan River and Food Festivals objective remains the same, to celebrate the quality and diversity of the superb local independent food producers that abound in Wales. Go and experience the taste of REAL local produce from award winning cheeses to rare breeds of meat, produced and sold by people who really care about their food at Cardigan River and Food Festival this weekend. Along side several food producers there will also be cookery demonstrations. The Kitchen marquee is on the upper level, All demos are free, but there is limited seating, so get there in good time.

River events are a big part of the Festival, and you’ll have a great view from the location, alongside the river Teifi. The annual Festival Long Boat race will be at 11, when local clubs from Cardigan and St Dogmaels will compete to be Festival Champions. Be alongside the river to cheer them on! This year the RNLI will be giving a demonstration at 11.45. Watch as they go through a rescue drill , pulling one of their own crew from the water.

The Outdoor Swimming Society will again be ending their 10k Teifi swim (from Cardigan to Cilgerran and back) at the Festival site. Be there to cheer them on in the final stages. There will be a demonstration by the Cilgerran Coracle men at around 2pm. Their boats are a design unique to the river Teifi and different from other rivers in Wales.

Here is a selection of amazing food producers who will be exhibiting at the Cardigan River and Food Festival this weekend – To find out more information about a producer, simply click on their name!

To see the full list of exhibitors attending the Cardigan and River Food Festival click here.