Cardigan County Agricultural Show will be held on Wednesday the 2nd August 2017

Cardigan County Agricultural Show was established in 1854 and is held on the Wednesday following the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show. Its aim has been consistent since 1854 and that is to allow Farmers to display their best animals in an attempt to attract buyers and best price for their stock. Over the years, the Show has also been an opportunity to show the non-farming community, what farming is all about and how and where their food come from.

The Show itself has now expanded over the years and now provides a full day’s entertainment for all the family, whatever age or interest. From the moment you step into the field, you are spoilt for choice. Why not start the day watching some of the animal competitions with a choice of sheep, cattle or horses with a variety of different breeds within each section, all competing for the Overall Champion of the day. If you prefer to do a bit of shopping then why not visit the numerous Tradestands on display around the field which range from farming to clothes and jewellery or toys – something to please all the family. The Craft Hall showcases even further products from local businesses. The Food Hall offers you a range of locally produced food with a cooking display and floral art display throughout the day. Our Food Court offers you a choice of menu for lunch before you plan your afternoon between the Main Ring or the Small Demonstration Ring – both offering you a choice of entertainment. Don’t forget the Horticulture Tent will open at approximately 2pm with an array of cookery, crafts, wines, flowers, vegetables, children’s section – all having been judged during the morning.

Tel: 01545 570 501

Website: www.cardigancountyshow.co.uk

Email: secretary@cardigancountyshow.co.uk

Secretary Address: Delyth Williams, Neuaddlwyd Isaf, Ciliau Aeron, Lampeter, SA43 7RE

Twitter: SAberteifi

Facebook: Cardigan County Show