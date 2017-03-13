Cambrian Training – Skip hire and recycling company named Small Employer of the Year

A skip hire and recycling company based in Caernarfon has been named Small Employer of the Year in new awards launched by one of Wales’ leading training providers, Cambrian Training.

Gwynedd Skip and Plant Hire Ltd collected the trophy, aptly made from recycled materials, at the inaugural Cambrian Training Company Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards 2017 held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells last night (Thursday).

Employing 37 staff and offering skip hire and recycling services across North Wales, the company began an apprenticeship programme to develop its staff four years ago and plans to offer progression to higher level qualifications in the future. Knowledge gained by staff through an apprenticeship in Sustainable Resource Management has helped the business achieve the ISO 1401 accreditation.

Managing director Stacey Pritchard thanked Cambrian Training Company for its support and said the award was unexpected. “Big thanks are due to Cambrian Training Company because the apprenticeships programme has made a huge difference to our employees. They have grown in confidence and skills so that they can progress further within the company.”

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Llanelli, has launched the awards to celebrate all that is great about training, apprenticeships and skills in Wales. The company delivers apprenticeships to 1,200 learners and works with around 400 employers across Wales.

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins congratulated all the finalists, saying they were all winners. “We work with some great employers and learners throughout Wales as we deliver a range of apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government,” he added

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to training and skills programmes and shown a unique approach to training and development and demonstrated initiative, enterprise, innovation and creativity.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.