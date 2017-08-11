Cambrian Training – Grow your business with Jobs Growth Wales

Growing your business can be challenging and rewarding at the same time. Sometimes to achieve that growth you need additional help. That’s where Cambrian Training and Jobs Growth Wales can help you and your business.

Whether small or large, the Jobs Growth Wales programme helps businesses in parts of Wales to recruit young people into key jobs, helping them expand, while creating employment at the same time. It is available to businesses in parts of North, Mid, South and West Wales and Cambrian Training, as a managing agent for the programme, can help guide you through the process.

How can Jobs Growth Wales help you?

Whether you’re a small business with big ideas or a large company with a gap to fill, the programme can match you with a suitably talented employee aged between 16 and 24. What’s more you also receive 50 per cent reimbursement towards their wages for the first six months.

The key benefits include:

• 50 per cent reimbursement towards the wages of the young person for six months

• Your vacancy will be advertised to young, committed people seeking work

• You’ll have an additional member of staff to help grow your business while helping them on their career ladder

Nikki Pearce of Lionel’s Tackle Shop in Buckley, North Wales is one of hundreds of businesses helped by Cambrian Training and Jobs Growth Wales;

“Jobs Growth Wales has been a huge success for us. The candidates we interviewed were of a very high standard.

We now have a fantastic manager who came to us through this process, and another two employees who have been offered a position within the company after the six-month period is over. Our online sales have increased and the customer service in business continues to be excellent. Highly recommend it.”