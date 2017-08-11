Cambrian Training – Grow your business with Jobs Growth Wales

Growing your business can be challenging and rewarding at the same time. Sometimes to achieve that growth you need additional help. That’s where Cambrian Training and Jobs Growth Wales can help you and your business.
Whether small or large, the Jobs Growth Wales programme helps businesses in parts of Wales to recruit young people into key jobs, helping them expand, while creating employment at the same time. It is available to businesses in parts of North, Mid, South and West Wales and Cambrian Training, as a managing agent for the programme, can help guide you through the process.
How can Jobs Growth Wales help you?
Whether you’re a small business with big ideas or a large company with a gap to fill, the programme can match you with a suitably talented employee aged between 16 and 24. What’s more you also receive 50 per cent reimbursement towards their wages for the first six months.
The key benefits include:
• 50 per cent reimbursement towards the wages of the young person for six months
• Your vacancy will be advertised to young, committed people seeking work
• You’ll have an additional member of staff to help grow your business while helping them on their career ladder
Nikki Pearce of Lionel’s Tackle Shop in Buckley, North Wales is one of hundreds of businesses helped by Cambrian Training and Jobs Growth Wales;
“Jobs Growth Wales has been a huge success for us. The candidates we interviewed were of a very high standard.
We now have a fantastic manager who came to us through this process, and another two employees who have been offered a position within the company after the six-month period is over. Our online sales have increased and the customer service in business continues to be excellent. Highly recommend it.”
In fact one young person was named Jobs Growth Wales Outstanding Achiever at the 2016 Apprenticeship Awards Cymru. Marc Pugh, 20 from near Builth Wells, Powys, works at a horse retirement home near Brecon. “I would recommend the Jobs Growth Wales programme to everyone. After leaving college, I went out and found a job. I haven’t looked back since.”
What’s the process?
The process is very straight forward. So long as your business can offer a job between 25 and 40 hours per week, contracted for at least six months, then you’re nearly there. Our dedicated Jobs Growth Team at Cambrian Training can talk through the role you want to offer, what you want to achieve as a result and the sort of person you’re seeking to fill that job. You just need to ensure the role is additional to your workforce needs and should be sustainable, with a commitment to retaining your employee after the initial six months. The programme is led by the Welsh Government with funding from the European Social Fund and is delivered through Cambrian Training as one of its managing agents.
What areas of Wales are eligible for Jobs Growth Wales with Cambrian Training?
Most part of North, Mid, South and West Wales are eligible for support through the programme. Counties include Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Cardiff and Neath Port Talbot.
Find out more about Jobs Growth Wales here or email info@cambriantraining.com or telephone 01938 555893.