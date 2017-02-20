Cambrian Training Company Shortlists 24 Finalists For New Awards

Cambrian Training Company has shortlisted twenty-four finalists have been for the new Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards 2017.

The awards launched by Cambrian Training Company, which will be presented in a ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells on March 8 to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, are designed to celebrate all that is great about training, apprenticeships and skills in Wales.

Cambrian Training Company, one of Wales’ leading training providers, has launched the awards to reward individuals and employers who have excelled in vocational learning and training programmes delivered by the company, which has offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Llanelli.

The shortlisted finalists are:

Jobs Growth Wales Outstanding Individual of the Year: Joseph Lewis, sales technician at Lionel’s Tackle Shop, Buckley; Thomas Owen, production operative at Mainetti, Wrexham and Amy Davies, office manager at Pembrokeshire Falconry, Haverfordwest.

Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Sam Hughes, butcher at Brian Crane Butchers, Caerphilly; Ioan Lewis, sous chef at SA Brains, Rose and Crown, Porthcawl; Codi Wiltshire, administrator at Jewsons, Builth Wells; Rhiannon Wilson, accounts assistant at Links Electrical Supplies, Newtown and Adam Seel, a loader at Denbighshire County Council.

Apprentice of the Year: Ashley Frampton, chef de partie and Phoebe Swaddling, hostess, both at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport; Amanda Helsby, administrator officer for South Denbighshire Community Partnership and Danny Foulkes, trainee project manager, at Evabuild, Newtown.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Peter Rushforth, butcher at Swans Farm Shop, Mold and Julie Mundy, team leader at Seren Cyf, Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Micro Employer of the Year: Swans Farm Shop, Mold and Brian Crane Butchers, Caerphilly. Small Employer of the Year: Gwynedd Skip and Plant Hire, Caernarfon and EvaBuild Ltd, Newtown.

Medium Employer of the Year: Celtica Foods Ltd, Cross Hands, Llanelli and TLC, Llanidloes. Large Employer: CDT Sidoli (Welshpool Ltd), Welshpool; Celtic Manor Resort, Newport and Mainetti, Wrexham.

“Cambrian Training Company works with some great employers and learners throughout Wales as we deliver a range of apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government,” said Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to training and skills programmes and shown a unique approach to training and development and demonstrated initiative, enterprise, innovation and creativity.

“We are delighted with the quality of the applications we have received from across Wales and look forward to showcasing the success stories of our learners and employers.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

For more information please visit: www.cambriantraining.com