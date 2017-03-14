Cambrian Training – Catering butcher named Medium Employer of the Year at new awards

A West Wales-based catering butcher has been named Medium Employer of the Year in new awards launched by one of Wales’ leading training providers, Cambrian Training.

Celtica Foods at Cross Hands collected the trophy at the inaugural Cambrian Training Company Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards 2017 held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Builth Wells last night (Thursday).

The company, which supplies hospitals, schools, restaurants, hotels and brewery and coffee chains via Castel Howell Foods, employs 69 full time staff, 40 of whom have enrolled on apprenticeship programmes which have improved productivity, quality and job satisfaction.

Apprenticeships are offered at levels two, three and four in Meat and Poultry Industry Skills, Food Industry Skills and Food Manufacturing.

Managing director Edward Morgan congratulated Cambrian Training Company for launching the awards and said he had personally started his career on a YTS programme. “This award is great because it supports the business as we continue to develop apprenticeships and staff training,” he said. “We have been working with Cambrian Training Company for 15 years and have seen the benefits of apprenticeships.”

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay and Llanelli, has launched the awards to celebrate all that is great about training, apprenticeships and skills in Wales. The company delivers apprenticeships to 1,200 learners and works with around 400 employers across Wales.

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Arwyn Watkins congratulated all the finalists, saying they were all winners. “We work with some great employers and learners throughout Wales as we deliver a range of apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government,” he added

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to training and skills programmes and shown a unique approach to training and development and demonstrated initiative, enterprise, innovation and creativity.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

For more information please visit: www.cambriantraining.com