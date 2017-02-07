Cambrian Training call for the UK’s best butchers to show off world-class skills

The hunt is on once again to find the most skilled butcher in the country. The WorldSkills butchery competition, organised by Cambrian Training, offers an exciting opportunity for butchers of all ages to hone their butchery skills and to demonstrate why they are the nation’s best.

The popular competition organised by Cambrian Training is now entering its third year, the competition is an industry-wide event. You do not need any official qualifications, although you must not have completed higher than a Level 4 in Food Manufacturing Excellence qualification or the equivalent to enter.

The competition is designed to test butchers’ overall skill, innovation, creativity, presentation, work ethic, method and approach to tasks, carcase and primal utilisation, waste, and safe and hygienic working practices.

To make it to the grand final at the NEC Birmingham, competitors must first take part in one of five heats taking place across the UK. The six butchers who receive the highest points across all heats will then make it to the WorldSkills UK show, where a bronze, silver and gold medallist will be named.

“It’s important that butchery is represented as a skill at WorldSkills UK, because it’s a real craft that needs to be benchmarked and promoted,” said Arwyn Watkins, managing director of The Cambrian Training Company, which organises the competition, supported by an Industry Steering Group.

“Its continued inclusion for the third year will be a great tool in raising the industry’s standards and profile to the next generation.”

“I would encourage all talented butchers within the industry from across the UK to enter the competition as it is a great way to improve your skills, knowledge and confidence,” added Watkins. “The competition is a fantastic experience and a great opportunity to springboard your career.”

Sponsorship partners include The National Federation of Meat & Food Traders, Institute of Meat, The Food & Drink Training Education Council and industry consultant Viv Harvey.

Meat Trades Journal is the official media partner.

Registration for the competition opens on 1 March and closes 7 April, with heats taking place between May and July. To register your interest, click here – www.worldskillsuk.org/worldskills-uk-competitions/register-your-interest-in-worldskills-uk-competitions-2017 – and you will be contacted when the cycle opens.