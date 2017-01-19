The Bug Farm is a visitor attraction and scientific research centre all about bugs! Based on a 100 acre working farm in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, The Bug Farm is a haven for flora and fauna and perfect for a day out with family or friends.

The Bug Farm is a research centre, working farm and visitor attraction. Whatever your age, prepare to be taken on a journey into a hidden world right under your feet. Whether you are a bug enthusiast or looking for a fun day out with the family, we aim to enthuse, amaze and inspire.

Inside the converted farm buildings there is a Tropical Bug Zoo, a Bug Museum and Up Close sessions run though the day. Out and about there is a beautiful Walled Garden and guided Bug Hunts run through the summer season. The Bug Farm Trail is a unique outdoor space showcasing Pembrokeshire farming in small, bite size chunks. Visitors can explore the award-winning wildflower meadows, ponds and mini farming plots learning how we can produce food and look after our planet at the same time. There is also a Bug Barn where the children can run riot and an Art Gallery which doubles as a lecture theatre and workshop room, so keep your eyes peeled for visiting experts, events, and professionally-led craft workshops.

If you are hungry you can indulge yourself at Grub Kitchen; the UK’s first edible insect restaurant. Insects are always on the menu, although there are plenty of non buggy dishes too! Local, sustainable produce is used to create delicious, beautiful and innovative dishes that demonstrate how you can eat more sustainably now, and for the future.

Situated just one mile from St Davids, The Bug Farm is dog friendly, fully accessible and is a Quality Assured visitor attraction.

Contact: info@thebugfarm.co.uk for queries.

For more information please visit: www.drbeynonsbugfarm.com