Bridgend College is a Further Education (FE) College supporting over 6,000 learners and employing over 600 members of staff across its five campuses at Bridgend, Pencoed, Queens Road, Maesteg and Cardiff. Engage Training is the business focused and externally facing directorate of Bridgend College, based at Morien House on Bridgend Industrial Estate.

The College offers an extensive range of courses, from Entry through to Degree level, in over 20 vocational areas with the majority delivered at our Bridgend and Pencoed Campuses. You can study the full-time BSc (Hons) in Social Work at our Queens Road Campus whilst our Maesteg Campus offers full-time Level 1 courses in Interactive Media and Exploring the Creative Arts and Media Sectors.

Our Arts Academy in Cardiff is where over 100 learners study the BA (Hons) in Photographic Practice and the Foundation Diploma in Art & Design.

The College is increasingly delivering more flexible programmes of study, both in the workplace and on-line through our Engage Training team and Learndirect opportunities.

The Pencoed Campus of Bridgend College is home to our Horticulture Department where we are lucky to be situated within the historical Tregroes Estate. Students have access to many acres of historical gardens in which to hone their craft!

The Higher National Diploma in Landscape Construction and Garden Design is a 2 year course franchised from the University of South Wales. Many students wishing to pursue a career in garden design have successfully taken part in many live projects including our annual entry to the RHS Flower Show in Cardiff.

This year, in true style, our learners were awarded a Silver Gilt medal for our outstanding show garden Y Meudwyaeth (The Hermitage). The garden was inspired by the Blackfriars monastic site and hermitage, the archaeology of which is incorporated within the grounds of Bute Park in Cardiff. Y Meudwyaeth Garden presented a conceptual snapshot of British medieval monastic life, with a working and productive garden featuring traditional hazel hurdling.

In addition to the prestigious Garden Design Course, there are many short courses, full-time courses for school leavers, and apprenticeships in Amenity Horticulture and Sports Turf. Employers wishing to train their staff are able to benefit from fee free staff development as long as they are able to release their staff to attend college one day per week.

The College mission statement is “Be All that You Can Be”, and these are the values we instill in all of our learners!

Tel: 01656 302302

Web: www.bridgend.ac.uk

Facebook: Bridgend College

Twitter: @BridgendCollege

