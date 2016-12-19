Coleg Sir Gâr’s Mary Richards will be braving the shave for charity

Coleg Sir Gâr‘s Mary Richards will be braving the shave and losing her locks on January 13, as she undergoes the clippers in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Normally more used to shearing sheep, this formidable woman will brave the barn and get sheared at 7.30pm on January 13 at her home at Llandre Farm.

Inspired by her students to brave the shave, opting for a cancer charity was a natural choice as sadly, Mary lost her mother Morina, to breast cancer when she was a child.

Later in life, her best friend underwent a mastectomy as she battled the disease with phenomenal courage and grace.

Mary is also dedicating ‘brave the shave’ to the memory of a significant number of her students who have lost mums and dads to cancer.

Mary Richards said: “I am shaving my head for those who had no choice for Macmillan Cancer Support because brave people close to me have been affected.

“We have a duty to live each day to the best of our ability and to do this in honour of the ones who have had their life’s thread cut short.”

Donations are being collected by Just Giving: justgiving.com/fundraising/Mary-Richards9

