Bluestone Brewing is a family run brewery tucked away in rural North Pembrokeshire, Wales. Established in 2013 by Father and Daughter team – Simon & Amy. In our first four years the Brewery has gone from strength to strength and it’s amazing to watch our dream become a reality. We now boast 4 great taste stars across our range and have won awards at the Society of Independent Brewers Beer festivals.

We have a range of 12 different beers, which alternate between seasons. We supply pubs, restaurants and shops all over Wales and wholesale across the rest of the UK. We have our own music venue on the farm where we run fantastic live music nights throughout the summer.

The water we use for brewing our Rock Solid Ales is unique to Bluestone. Our water filters down from the core of the Preseli Mountains and collects in a well on our land at the foot of the hills. This spring water is so natural and crystal clear that it goes straight from the well into our beers, with no filtering or chemicals added. Beer is 98% water, so we believe that the distinctive quality of Bluestone water gives our beer a unique, pure and solid taste that you won’t find anywhere else! We pride ourselves on being an eco-friendly business – we have solar panels, a reed bed filtration system and heat exchange system in place. And any waste hops and grain get fed to the cattle on the farm.

Web: www.bluestonebrewing.co.uk

Tel: 01239 820 833

Email: brew@bluestonebrewing.co.uk

Facebook: BluestoneBrewingCompany

Twitter: BluestoneAles