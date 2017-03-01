Llannon, Llanelli

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.

• An Attractive Detached Traditional Stone House

• The Property has been prepared for a Major Refurbishment Project

• Set in Great Location

• Small Rural Hamlet with easy access for the M4

• Stands in Spacious Grounds

• Stone Outbuilding & Large Lawned Grounds

• Offers Tremendous Potential for Development

Offers in the region of:

£165,000

www.bjpco.com