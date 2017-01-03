Ystradowen, Swansea

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
• Delightful Smallholding
• Amidst Dramatic Country Side
• Character Farmhouse
• Many Original Features
• Range of Buildings in Mature Grounds
• 13 acres
• 4 Bedrooms & Bathroom
• 2 Reception Rooms & Kitchen
Offers in the region of:
£419,950