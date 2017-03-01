Welsh Country

Taliaris, Llandeilo

BJP Taliaris, Llandeilo • Set in an Idyllic Rural location
• Commanding Wonderful Views from the front elevation
• An Attractive Period Farmhouse
• Many lovely original features
• Approx 3 Acres
• 3 Bedrooms & 2 Reception Rooms
• Large Lawned Garden & Option of further pasture paddock
• EPC Rating ‘F’

Offers in the region of:
£385,000

