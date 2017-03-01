Bethlehem, Llandeilo

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.

• A Superb Smallholding of 35 Acres or thereabouts

• Set in a Wonderful Location at the foothills of Garn Goch in the Brecon Beacons National Park

• An Attractive Period farmhouse and superb range of traditional buildings

• Huge Potential together with Versatile Modern Buildings Set Around a Delightful Farmstead

• 3 Bedrooms, Kitchen/Breakfast Room & 2 Reception Rooms

• Double Glazing & Multi Fuel Central Heating

• Pasture Paddocks & Amenity Woodland & Stream

• EPC Rating ‘D’

Offers in the region of:

£550,000

