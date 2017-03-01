Felinfoel, Llanelli

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
• Superb 6 Acre Country Property
• Set in Wonderful Tranquil Rural Location
• 6 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms
• Impressive Period House
• Subject of Much Refurbished & Extended
• Detached Garage/Workshop
• Attractive Garden & Patio Area
•Further Acreage available by separate negotiation
•EPC Rating ‘D’
Offers in the region of:
£485,000