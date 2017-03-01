Cwmifor, Llandeilo

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
• A Delightful 18 Acre Smallholding
• Attractive Period Farmhouse set in Lovely Location
• Mature Gardens, Woodland, Traditional Stone Barn
• 2 Receptions, 2 Bathrooms & 3 Bedrooms
• Stone Barn with planning consent
• Superb established Gardens & Pasture Paddocks
• EPC Rating ‘E’
Offers in the region of:
£348,000